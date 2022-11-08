Lucy Allan MP opens platform extension at Telford Steam Railway

Telford MP Lucy Allan visited Telford Steam Railway on Saturday to officially open the platform extension at Spring Village station.

The MP also unveiled a commemorative bench during her visit to the railway.

Guests of honour at the event were the family of the late Stephen Paul Morris, who have kindly donated the bench in his memory.

Nick McDowell of G N Groundworks Ltd, was also present. Nick generously tarmacked the platform extension free of charge.

The railway’s Vice President Bob Bailey and volunteers were also present.

After the opening ceremonies were complete, the guests were transported by train to the Furnaces tearoom where food and drinks were provided.

A Telford Steam Railway spokesperson said: “With thanks to Lucy, our special guests, and not forgetting our fantastic volunteers for their hard work in building the platform extension in time for our Polar Express trains, which start on 25th November.”