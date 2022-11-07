13.2 C
Two cars stolen from a property in Newport

Thieves stole two cars from a property in Newport in the early hours of Sunday morning after gaining access through a dog flap.

The cars were stolen in the incident around 3am on Sunday 6 November at a property on Fallow Deer Lawn.

Access was gained through a dog flap on a side garage door before an internal garage door was used to access the property itself.

A silver BMW 4 Series and a dark grey Seat Cooper Leon were stolen along with a small amount of cash and bank cards.

West Mercia Police say they attended and pursued the cars into the Wolverhampton area – but they remain outstanding.

An increased police presence is being maintained in the Newport area.

Anyone who may have seen, or captured on dash cam, the incident, the cars being driven, or have seen the cars for sale is asked to get in touch quoting reference 22/110942/22.

