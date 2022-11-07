13.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 7, 2022
Telford and Wrekin residents invited to shape future housing provision for older people

By Shropshire Live

Telford and Wrekin residents are being invited to help plan future housing for older people in the borough.

In 2032, there are projected to be around 42,300 adults aged over 65 plus living in Telford and Wrekin, an increase of around 30% on the 2021 population.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport said: “As a council which is on your side, we want to help our residents plan for their future by having a say on their preferred housing provision.

“This survey is an opportunity for our residents to influence future housing for older people in the borough.

“People make different decisions about where and how they live as they approach later life– from wanting to stay in their own home to looking for more manageable homes or supported accommodation which suits their needs.

“We are keen to hear from residents all types of housing, such as private sector retirement housing, sheltered housing, care homes, community-led-housing and many others, so they can tell us why they have moved or are planning to move.

The Later Life Housing survey can be completed on the council’s website.

