Pedestrian injured in collision on A5 in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and pedestrian in Shrewsbury.

The collision happened on the A5 near Emstrey island on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called to the collision at around 8pm.

Police say a silver Peugeot 207 collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital.

Anyone who witnesses the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website at orlo.uk/r90dT or call 101 quoting incident 533 of 5 November.