Oswestry Town Mayor reveals Community Champion for November

By Shropshire Live

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore has revealed local man Lenny Worthing as this month’s ‘Community Champion’.

Lenny Worthington with Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore
Lenny started his charity work in 2000 raising funds for Macmillan in memory of his Mother and for Sands Charity in memory of his Daughter. 

This was just the start…

He has since raised money for Hope House, Severn Hospice, Blue Cross, Blood Bikes, Pilgrim Bandits and lends a helping hand to the Royal British Legion by driving around to help deliver remembrance poppys.

Marathons, triathalons, sky dive, wing walk – you name it, Lenny has done it and raised over £20,000 along the way.

