13.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 7, 2022
Now Playing:

Fundraising night supports The Harry Johnson Trust

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

After a three-year break over 80 women gathered for the return of the Posh Frocks Charity Dinner at Hadley Park House Hotel to raise money for The Harry Johnson Trust.

Sally Johnson, The Harry Johnson Trust and Kim Gilmour, organiser of Posh Frocks Charity Events
Sally Johnson, The Harry Johnson Trust and Kim Gilmour, organiser of Posh Frocks Charity Events

Organised by Kim Gilmour of Connect Consultancy, the Grand Hamper Prize Draw raised £1220 on the night with a further £400 match funding from Sarah Lowe through her employer.

The amount was made up to £2000 after a personal donation of £280 from Karen Turner-Atkinson, Director of Imagine Training who was moved after hearing Sally Johnson, speak about the charity which Sally founded in 2014 in memory of her son.

- Advertisement -

The Harry Johnson Trust works across Shropshire and supports children with cancer and their families, raising funds for both essential services and treats such as Christmas Hampers and supermarket and restaurant vouchers.

Sally Johnson said: “Thank you to Kim and all who helped organise this special event and for raising such a lot of money which we are already putting to good use. We have been out this week buying items for Harry’s House, a beautiful static caravan in Mid Wales specifically for use by families whose child has care or treatment from the children’s oncology and haematology team at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust. The caravan will be used for up to 40 holidays a year and will also be offered to bereaved parents, and staff from the ward who have been through tough times as part of their role.”

After the event, Kim said: “It was lovely to be back meeting old and new friends and raising money for a small local charity which is such a worthy cause. Sally works tirelessly to improve the lives of others and we are so glad to have helped the Trust make real headway with Fitting out Harry’s House. I would like to thank everyone who donated gifts for the hampers, for spending generously on the night and for the additional donations from Sarah and Karen.”

A special surprise donation of £150 for Alzheimer’s Research UK was made to Katie Foster in recognition of her personal efforts as chair of the charity’s official Shropshire Fundraising Group. ” I was totally taken aback by Kim’s generous gesture and her kind words about the work we do,” said Katie, who also raised £137 from the sale of the Group’s Shropshire Christmas Cards on the night.

Kim added: “This brings the amount raised at our event to £2287 which is just shy of the record-breaking amount raised in 2019. Our group has raised over £33,000 for local charities over the last 20-plus years.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP