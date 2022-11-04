Woman seriously injured in collision on A49 at Onibury

A woman suffered serious injuries in a collision on the A49 at Onibury yesterday afternoon.

The collision involving a car and a lorry happened at around 4pm.

Police say a white Hyundai collided head-on with a lorry.

The woman who was a passenger in the Hyundai was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who saw the collision or captured it on dash cam is asked to contact West Mercia Police via their website or by calling 101 quoting incident 375 of 3 November.