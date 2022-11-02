11.6 C
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Searches continue to find Harry Takhar one month on

By Shropshire Live

Officers searching for missing Telford man Harry Takhar are urging anyone with any information about his whereabouts to contact police a month after he was reported missing.

Have you seen missing Harjinder (Harry) Takhar?
The 58-year-old father of four has been missing since Sunday 2 October when he was last seen heading in the direction of a wooded area near Stirchley Pools at around 8.30am.

Harjinder, who is known as Harry, was last seen wearing a navy-blue Barbour jacket, navy-blue shirt, black jeans and black trainers.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “Harry has such a loving family who are desperate to find him. Since he was reported missing we have carried out extensive enquiries both before and after the time he was last seen.

“Over the past month officers have carried out searches in very challenging terrain, such as water pools, disused canals, thick undergrowth, underground cave network and underground storm drain network.

“We are continuing with our searches using specialist equipment and support from other agencies and specialist dogs from across the UK have also been utilised. They will be returning to Telford again in the coming days to help with our efforts.

“While we very much appreciate the public’s support we ask that no-one attempts to search the Stirchley Pools area themselves. It is potentially dangerous and the public could get into difficulty if they try to access the area.

“Social media has been brilliant for spreading awareness but it does bring challenges. I must urge people who believe they have relevant information regarding Harry’s whereabouts to contact the police via 999.

“It also remains very important that we stress this continues to be a missing person enquiry, and not a criminal investigation.”

Anyone with any information regarding Harry’s whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately.

