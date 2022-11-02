10.3 C
MP puts pressure on Government to build bypass and save lives

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has urged the Government to move forward with projects to save lives in Pant and Llanymynech as soon as possible.

Helen Morgan on a narrow stretch of the A483 in Pant
The Lib Dem MP wants the road to be built to save lives and protect the two villages on the Shropshire/Wales border.

Helen recently met with National Highways to push for the building of the bypass, a reduction in speed limit along the A483 and a redesign of Llynclys Crossroads.

The roads agency is now due to publish a study into the crossroads within weeks and a report into the options for a bypass is also set to be finalised in the coming months.

Helen has written to the new Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper urging him to push ahead with both schemes.

In the short term, Helen wants a consistent 30mph speed limit in place through Pant and Llanymynech to make the narrow stretch of road safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Helen Morgan MP said: “The case for building the bypass is clear. It would save lives and protect two beautiful villages.

“Ordinarily I would prefer investment to go on public transport and reducing the number of cars on the road but in this case the safety justification for a bypass is irrefutable.

“All of us who drive along the A483 know how dangerous it is. It is far too narrow and far too close to thousands of people’s homes for such a major road. I have spoken to so many residents in the area who all worry every time they have to travel along the road.

“I also want to see Llynclys Crossroads redesigned and a consistent lower speed limit introduced along through the A483 through Llanymynech and Pant.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the results of National Highways’ study into the crossroads and am planning to return to Pant with some of their team and police officers to discuss the change in speed limit.”

