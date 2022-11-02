10.3 C
Dunne congratulates Ludlow Hydro as it exceeds 1,000,000 KWh

By Shropshire Live

Ludlow MP, Philip Dunne, has congratulated Ludlow Hydro Co-operative (LHC) for generating over 1,000,000 Kilowatt Hours of clean, renewable energy from the River Teme.

Philip Dunne (centre) with Ludlow Hydro Directors (from left) Anthony Shuster, Angus Marshall, Clive Walker, and Dic Bickerton
Located on the Horseshoe Weir of the River Teme in Ludlow, LHC utilises a 30kw Archimedes screw turbine to generate electricity from the passing river water, and is now in its seventh year of operation. The Archimedes screw design was chosen as it allows fish to pass through harmlessly. 

The Co-Operative has 168 members, including Mr Dunne, and works in collaboration with the Teme Weirs Trust.

Philip Dunne said: “Ludlow Hydro Cooperative is a good example of how we can utilise the power of our rivers in waterways to generate clean energy for the community. I first visited the site over 7 years ago and caught up with the team at the Cooperative on site in last summer, so it is impressive to learn that LHC have reached this remarkable milestone of over 1m KWh of renewable electricity generated. I congratulate everyone involved at LHC in harnessing the clean power potential of the River Teme.”

Anthony Shuster, Chairman of the LHC, explains: “To put this into context, it amounts to producing enough electricity to power around 345 average UK homes for an entire year, equivalent to some 6% of Ludlow’s homes. This is a remarkable achievement and one we intend celebrating with our co-op members, later in the year.”

The turbine comprises a large helical steel screw, about 2.5m in diameter, rotating at a very slow speed, in a concrete and steel trough. The screw itself, is not visible from the river, as it sits inside an enclosure built of the same stone and timber as the neighbouring mill buildings, so it blends in with its surroundings. The enclosure also provides sound insulation to ensure noise levels are kept very low.

Working in collaboration with the Teme Weirs Trust, a display board positioned on the riverbank at Temeside in Ludlow was updated in 2019, to provide additional information about the scheme for the benefit of visitors to the town.

Further information and a ‘live’ generation counter can also be viewed on the LHC website at ludlowhydro.org.uk.

