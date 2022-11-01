10.2 C
Wellington walkers Stand Up to Cancer and raise over £1,000

A team of charity shop staff have raised more than £1,000 for life-saving research after organising a sponsored walk to support Stand Up to Cancer.

Zena Cahill, Claire Thompson, Theo Thompson, Ivy Powell and Isabella Thompson with mascot Nellie the dog
Zena Cahill, Claire Thompson, Theo Thompson, Ivy Powell and Isabella Thompson with mascot Nellie the dog

Claire Thompson, manager at Cancer Research UK’s Wellington shop, organised ‘Walk for Will’ in honour of a close friend and family member who has just finished treatment for advanced cancer.

The walk took place around The Silken Route in Town Park, Telford, on October 16 as part of Stand Up to Cancer – a joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

“My neice’s fiancé has been through a horrendous time having treatment for leukaemia and it was research and drugs that turned him around,” said Claire, who took part in the event with her three grandchildren.

“I wanted to organise something to celebrate Will’s survival and support Stand Up to Cancer so we decided to do a sponsored walk. Will’s experience has reinforced the importance of what we do in the shop every day and just how much research is still needed to save even more lives.

“We had 11 people take part and even more people supporting us through donations in the shop. I’d like to thank the family, friends and staff who joined in as well as all those contributed through sponsorship, it really means a lot to us.”

Stand Up To Cancer helps to take breakthroughs from the lab and transform them, quickly, into cutting-edge treatments.

2022 marks the 10th anniversary of Stand Up To Cancer in the UK. More than £93 million has been raised to date to fund clinical trials and projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients.

Paula Young, spokesperson for Cancer Research UK in Shropshire said: “Every day our researchers are working tirelessly to help more people like Will survive. Thanks to supporters like Claire, her staff and customers, they’re finding more ways to stop cancer from resisting treatment. They’re improving technology to detect cancer faster and boosting the immune system so that it’s better at destroying cancer cells.

“But there’s so much further to go. One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime.* All of us can play a part to help beat it. That’s why we’re asking everyone who can to Stand Up To Cancer this autumn and raise money that could help get new tests and treatments to those who need them most. If we all stand together, we can save lives.”

