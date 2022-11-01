Susan Calman unveils Cambrian favourite

10.2 C
Comedian and television presenter Susan Calman has officially named a heritage diesel locomotive based at Cambrian Heritage Railways.

Susan Calman unveils ‘City of Winchester’ at Weston Wharf railway station

Ms Calman was filming for a new Channel 5 series of ‘Grand Days Out’ in Shropshire and visited the railway station at Weston Wharf along with her trademark campervan, affectionally named ‘Helen Mirren’.

Calman took time out from filming to rededicate a former British Railways class 73 locomotive, ‘City of Winchester’.

Andy Green, CHR General Manager said: ”The locomotive arrived at Oswestry in 2021 and has since become a firm favourite operating on the newly opened heritage line between Oswestry and Weston Wharf. 

“The nameplates have only recently been fitted to the locomotive after an absence of many years and Susan Calman arrived just at the right time to officially do the honours and unveil our star attraction.”

Susan Calman chatted with CHR members and volunteers before unveiling the name of the locomotive during a break in filming.  She then took to the controls as filming resumed along the two-mile line.

The heritage diesel was built by English Electric at the Vulcan Foundry in Newton-le-Willows in 1966 and was originally numbered as E6036 but was renumbered 73129 some years later. The original number and new nameplates have now been applied.

Cambrian Heritage Railways will feature in a new TV series of Susan Calman’s ‘Grand Days Out’ from Shropshire to be screened on Channel 5 on 11 November.

