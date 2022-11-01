10.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Police investigate report of rape in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses following reports that a woman was raped in Shrewsbury.

The incident is reported to have taken place between 7.30pm and 8pm on Sunday 30 October in Radbrook.

A 19-year-old woman reported that she had been raped by a man in a car parked in a bus layby on Bank Farm Road, Radbrook, near the junction with St Antony’s Road.

As part of their investigation officers would like to hear from anyone who saw a black Ford Fiesta ST around the location on Sunday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to email charlotte.groom@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 634 of 30 October.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

