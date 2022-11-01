10.3 C
New parking spaces created on housing estates across Telford

By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council is investing an extra £750,000 over the next two years to improve car parking on housing estates across the borough.

New parking spaces at Rutland Green in Leegomery, Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
New parking spaces at Rutland Green in Leegomery, Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The plans are currently set to create in excess of 260 additional parking spaces by the end of the project in locations such as Malinslee, Dawley Bank, Brookside and Dawley & Aqueduct among many others. 

The team have already delivered more than 170 spaces, with another 85 to due by the end of this year and additional sites are also being assessed by engineers. 

The majority of new spaces have been allocated through recommendations from Ward members at the request of residents, with the aim of easing parking limitations. 

Councillor Lee Carter, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street said:

“A number of estates were designed at a time when most households had just one car. This is no longer the case today and the feedback from residents is that this is a welcomed move to ease the issues around parking.

“Although we will never be able to solve the problem on every estate, we are doing what we can to invest and balancing the need to make things better for residents while preserving green spaces.”   

The investment comes as more than £16m is invested across the borough into projects that will make the borough cleaner, greener, safer and more enjoyable. This is on top of £50m already going into neighbourhood and enforcement services.

The ‘Pride in Our Community’ programme will deliver improvements to infrastructure including roads, footpaths, parking, sustainable transport, street furniture, drains and structures.

