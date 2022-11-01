Morris Care Gardens set to turn purple thanks to rotary donation

The gardening team at Morris Care has been presented with 400 purple crocus corms that will bring swathes of purple to their gardens and highlight the continuing fight to eradicate polio around the world.

From left Rotarian David Clegg, Morris Care Gardener James Glennon, Margaret Thrower and Alan Copplestone

They were presented by the Shrewsbury Rotary Club on behalf of Rotary International Global Polio Eradication Initiative, one of the leading international fundraisers for the End Polio Now Campaign. The donation marks World Polio Day (Monday, October 24).

The corms are being planted at Radbrook Nursing Home and Isle Court Nursing Home in Shrewsbury and will flower in the spring. The crocus corms will all be purple, matching the colour of the dye painted on the fingers of children who have been immunised.

Margaret Thrower, President of The Rotary Club of Shrewsbury presented the corms to Morris Care Gardener James Glennon with Rotarians David Clegg and Alan Copplestone.

Margaret Thrower said: “Each year, members of the Rotary Club plant thousands of purple crocus corms around the country to highlight our continuing fight to eradicate polio around the world.

“We are delighted to be adorning these lovely gardens at Radbrook Nursing Homes and we look forward to seeing them in full bloom in spring for residents to enjoy.”

“This year, our Rotary Club will be distributing 4,000 corns to various organisations throughout the Shrewsbury area and we look forward to seeing the colourful results in the spring.”