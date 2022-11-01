10.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Now Playing:

Morris Care Gardens set to turn purple thanks to rotary donation

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The gardening team at Morris Care has been presented with 400 purple crocus corms that will bring swathes of purple to their gardens and highlight the continuing fight to eradicate polio around the world.

From left Rotarian David Clegg, Morris Care Gardener James Glennon, Margaret Thrower and Alan Copplestone
From left Rotarian David Clegg, Morris Care Gardener James Glennon, Margaret Thrower and Alan Copplestone

They were presented by the Shrewsbury Rotary Club on behalf of Rotary International Global Polio Eradication Initiative, one of the leading international fundraisers for the End Polio Now Campaign. The donation marks World Polio Day (Monday, October 24).

The corms are being planted at Radbrook Nursing Home and Isle Court Nursing Home in Shrewsbury and will flower in the spring. The crocus corms will all be purple, matching the colour of the dye painted on the fingers of children who have been immunised.

- Advertisement -

Margaret Thrower, President of The Rotary Club of Shrewsbury presented the corms to Morris Care Gardener James Glennon with Rotarians David Clegg and Alan Copplestone.

Margaret Thrower said: “Each year, members of the Rotary Club plant thousands of purple crocus corms around the country to highlight our continuing fight to eradicate polio around the world.

“We are delighted to be adorning these lovely gardens at Radbrook Nursing Homes and we look forward to seeing them in full bloom in spring for residents to enjoy.”

“This year, our Rotary Club will be distributing 4,000 corns to various organisations throughout the Shrewsbury area and we look forward to seeing the colourful results in the spring.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP