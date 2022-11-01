Man pleads guilty to sending malicious communications to family of Dylan Price

A Shropshire man has admitted to sending malicious communications to the family of Dylan Price.

David Brown of Oak Meadow in Bishop’s Castle pleaded guilty today (Tuesday 1 November) at Telford Magistrates’ Court to two counts of sending malicious communications.

The court heard how the 59-year-old sent messages via Facebook Messenger to family members under a false name in July 2022 claiming that he was involved in Dylan’s death.

Brown was then arrested in September 2022 on suspicion of sending malicious communications and causing death by dangerous driving.

Following a police investigation, officers were satisfied Brown was not involved in Dylan’s death, and he was subsequently charged with the two counts of sending malicious communications.

Dylan sadly died after being struck by a vehicle on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop’s Castle as he made his way home in the early hours of 19 September, 2021. No one has yet been charged with the 17-year-old’s death and investigations continue.

Brown is due to be sentenced at a later date at Shrewsbury Crown Court.