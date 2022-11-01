10.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Dark Runs raise thousands for Hope House Children’s Hospice

By Shropshire Live

Hundreds of people have lit up the night and more than £12,500 to support seriously ill local children at the Hope House Children’s Hospice Dark Runs. 

Over two weekends people and families of all ages turned out dressed head to toe in fancy dress, with glow sticks and torches to complete a lit-up route around both Chirk Castle and Telford Town Park. 

The Chirk run was started by Martine Crouch and her son Caiden in front of the castle which was lit up in Hope House colours. Martine lost her daughter Mia, who died at the age of four in 2018. After falling ill, Mia spent time at Hope House, and her mum was full of praise for the service the hospice provided.  

Martine said: “We were delighted to be back to support Hope House once again raise money through its Chirk Dark Run, we have had the best time; it was a really wonderful evening.” 

At Telford Dark Run Alison and Rob Jones, and their son Rhys, from Newport, sent families on their way after the warm-up to support the event in memory of their son Ryan, who received respite care at Hope House.   

“We were delighted to be part of such a special event to raise funds for such a special place close to our hearts,” said Alison.  

Fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell said: “A huge thank everybody who came to Chirk Castle and Telford Town Park in such amazing costumes and lit up the grounds for local families.  

“Our sponsors and supporter partners and volunteers were amazing. 

“It was a fantastic night and we are so pleased that the community came together for their local children’s hospice.” 

Chirk Dark Run was very fortunate to benefit from some amazing local business support from Cynergy Security, Glyn Wylfa, GHP Legal, Levercliff, Chirk Town Council, Decostitch and Whitchurch Town Council.  

Telford Dark Run was sponsored by Howdens, Schnieder Electric, Cartwrights Waste Disposal Services Ltd, Pertemps and Epson. 

