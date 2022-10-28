Oswestry volunteer in running for national charity award

A woman from Oswestry has been shortlisted for a national charity award recognising her commitment to her local Sense charity shop after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

Sue McKevitt

Sue McKevitt, 76, is shortlisted for ‘Volunteer of the Year’ at the Sense Awards 2022.

Sue began volunteering at the Oswestry Sense store located on Cross Street when it opened in April this year. Using her background in customer service, Sue has helped the shop become a large success in Oswestry. She volunteers at the store four days a week.

Sue was sadly diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2007, which affects several parts of her body. Despite the difficulties this poses for her, Sue is a dedicated volunteer. Sue was nominated by fellow volunteers and staff at the store, who noted her positive attitude and determination.

The Oswestry Sense store sells a range of goods to fund support for children and adults who have complex disabilities and are deafblind.

Sue McKevitt said: “Volunteering at Sense Oswestry is the best thing I’ve ever done. We all get on at the shop and have a laugh, and it’s always interesting seeing what items come in.

“I was shocked to find out I was shortlisted but very happy to have been recognised.”

Sense Chief Executive, Richard Kramer, said: “Sue has been a committed volunteer to Sense Oswestry since its opening and her place on the Sense Awards shortlist is well deserved. Sense shop volunteers like Sue play a vital role in ensuring we can raise much-needed funds to support people with complex disabilities and we are very grateful for this.”

The annual Sense Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of people with disabilities, as well as the staff, carers, family members, volunteers and fundraisers who support them. Winners will be announced on November 24th.