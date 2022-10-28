Midlands Poppy Appeal launched at RAF Cosford

The Royal British Legion yesterday launched its local Poppy Appeal at RAF Cosford.

Serving RAF Flight Sergeant Dan Milward spoke at the launch

Members of the RAF Learning Technologies Team designed a special 3D printed one-of-a-kind poppy to launch the Appeal. This was presented to the RBL at the launch event, alongside a live hologram representation, with the technology on display highlighting the future of the RAF via their STEM development.

The printed poppy will now be going on display during Remembrance period at the RAF Museum Cosford, alongside a contactless donation machine, as well as traditional poppies and collecting tin.

Jenny Komiatis, Community Fundraiser in Shropshire said: “In the course of their work, members of the Armed Forces regularly miss spending time with their own family to protect others. Despite having never met the people they defend; members of the Armed Forces will risk everything to protect the nation. They can face life-long challenges, risk injury, and some make the ultimate sacrifice.

“Those helped by the Poppy Appeal receive life-changing support from the RBL and the Legion is urging the public to wear a poppy to help it continue its vital work and to show our serving personnel, veterans and their families that they care about their service and sacrifice.”

Serving RAF Flight Sergeant Dan Milward and his wife Suzanne approached the Royal British Legion on behalf of their child Charlie. The 15-year-old is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, which has led to Charlie experiencing anxiety and low mood, which sadly has led to mental health issues over the past few years. The RBL, along with the RAF Benevolent Fund, managed to secure part of the funding towards the costs of the Assistance Dog Programme, which was recommended to provide Charlie with much needed comfort, assistance in day-to-day life and companionship and this was in the form of new family member Aldo.

Dan, who spoke at the launch on Thursday, said: “In all honesty, I didn’t think as a currently serving member of the Armed Forces I would be eligible for any support, however upon explaining our situation the RBL put us in touch with its local welfare team and we were assigned a case worker, who also suggested we also contact the RAF Benevolent Fund as well. Although we had managed to raise just under half the costs by ourselves, we were lucky enough to have the RBL and RAFBF agreed to pay the outstanding balance and we were elated! It was such a relief not only to know we could financially afford this programme, but also to know that we could welcome Aldo and as a working assistance dog he would be able to support Charlie in their day-to-day life and it’s made the absolute world of difference to the whole family.”

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal takes place from Thursday 27th October until Remembrance Sunday on Sunday 13th November.

Throughout this period, the charity will be remembering and paying tribute to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the 70 remarkable years of service and dedication she gave throughout her reign, including as the Royal British Legion’s Patron and longest serving Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces.

To find out more or to donate to the Poppy Appeal visit rbl.org.uk