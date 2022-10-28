Ludlow Halloween disco is a spooky spectacular success

A Halloween Disco organised on behalf of the Mayor’s Charity South Shropshire Youth Forum by Councillor Darren Childs was an outstanding success.

The Halloween disco was a success

The Disco was run as part of a programme of events to raise money for the Mayor’s chosen charity – the South Shropshire Youth Form – and the disco was a rare event for young people below the age of 12.

Mayor Glenn Ginger attended with his 8-year old daughter, Gabriella, along with about 70 other parents and children whose ages ranged from 2 years to 12.

“It was a really successful event,” Glenn Ginger said. “The atmosphere was buzzing from the start and it was great to see the kids enjoying themselves on the ‘dance floor’ under the lights and surrounded by bats and ghosts and spooky things.”

The Disco was held at Ludlow’s Scout Hut, use of the venue donated to support the Youth Forum, and the event raised over £200.00

Darren Childs acted as DJ with various family members in support, his wife Cally on the entrance and his mother-in-law Julie handing out refreshments.

“I was delighted to see so many people on the night,” he said. “This was a bit of an experiment as there are no such events for this age group but it was clear there is support for things like this and there will be more!”

The Disco not only helped to raise funds for the Youth Forum, it also raised the profile of the organisation. The Youth Forum supports young people in their transition to adulthood through a variety of projects and activities working within schools and in the community.

Similar events for young people are being planned for next year while the Youth Forum is the Mayor’s chosen charity, culminating in a Family Fun Day at Linney Fields in May.