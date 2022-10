Police are appealing for information following a report of a sexual assault near Oswestry during the early hours of Sunday 16 October.

Investigating officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen a young woman dressed in dark clothing to get in touch.

She was seen walking on the A483 from Mile End towards Pant between 4-5am.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen her, or captured her on dash cam, to contact them.

Email nia.ward@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 120 of 16 October.