Motorists urged to be vigilant following spate of catalytic converter thefts

Motorists are urged to be vigilant following several catalytic converter thefts in Shropshire yesterday and early this morning.

Police say they are working hard to prevent such crimes and continuing their investigations to find those responsible.

If you do notice any suspicious activity where individuals are pulling up next to cars and interfering with a vehicle, the police ask you to get in touch as soon as possible.

It can take a thief less than three minutes to remove a catalytic converter from its housing on the car exhaust pipe.

Ways in which motorists can protect their vehicles include parking in a garage, installing motion-activated lighting on their driveway or parking in a well-lit, populated area.

Locks are also available that can be fitted to the converter.

For more prevention advice, visit the West Mercia Police website.