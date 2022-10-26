Telford sports and leisure centre set for upgrade

Abraham Darby Sports and Leisure Centre is set to undergo a £250,000 refurbishment in November which will include upgrades to its aspirations gym and a brand new cycling studio.

The investment comes as a part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s wider commitment to leisure services which was announced last year to help make the borough cleaner, greener, safer and more enjoyable.

The centre currently sees around 15,000 customers walk through its doors each week to make use of onsite gym, swim, fitness and sports facilities onsite.

- Advertisement -

The gym refurbishment, which will begin on Monday 14 November 2022 until Tuesday 29 November, will see brand new state-of-the art gym kit installed from Pulse Fitness.

New equipment includes 26 cardio stations complete with treadmills, elliptical cross trainers, stepmills and Ski ergs. There will also be 17 fixed resistance stations and larger free weights area to include a smith machine.

A brand new cycling studio is also being built complete with 15 bikes to enhance the cycling classes offer at the centre.

As a part of the refurbishment work Abraham Darby Sports and Leisure Centre swimming pool will also close for three weeks from Monday 14 November and Monday 5 December 2022, due to structural work being undertaken around the pool promenade.

Councillor Kelly Middleton (Labour), Cabinet Member for Leisure, Public Health and Well-Being, Equalities and Partnerships commented:

“We are on the side of our residents, and this is our second leisure centre to receive upgrades so far this year. We know these facilities play a vital role in contributing to people’s physical and mental wellbeing and this is why we will continue to invest in our gyms and swimming pools. It is essential that they are not only great places for our residents to keep fit and healthy – but that we offer customers the latest fitness equipment to enhance their leisure experience.”

Andrea Oliver, National Sales Manager at Pulse Fitness said:

“We are incredibly excited to have been chosen to work alongside Telford & Wrekin Council as their fitness equipment supplier”.

“The opportunity to work on this proposal with the team at Telford & Wrekin has been a great pleasure and we are truly excited to see the outcomes across all their fitness sites”.

“We will be providing our Premium ranges of cardio and strength equipment along with bespoke equipment and will also be working closely with the team to ensure their sites are state of the art and their members have an incredible fitness experience.”

Due to the refurbishment taking place the centre will be closed between Monday 14 November and Tuesday 29 November 2022. During the work customers can use any other aspirations centres in Telford and Wrekin.