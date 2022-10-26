Shropshire Councillors to look at Shrewsbury Health Hub plans

Shropshire councillors are set to hear the latest developments around NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin’s plans to create a new Health and Wellbeing Hub in Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Council's Shirehall headquarters in Shrewsbury.

The proposal would see the co-location of six GP practices in south or central Shrewsbury alongside other health, social care, and voluntary and community services.

The council’s Health and Adult Social Care Overview and Scrutiny Committee will receive an update from NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin when it meets on Monday 31 October 2022.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, which is leading the programme, had previously identified land on Oteley Road in Meole Brace as a potential site for the hub, which generated concerns from patients, particularly in relation to transport.

In September, in response to these concerns, the Programme, supported by Shropshire Council, agreed to identify alternative site options in Shrewsbury.

The council has said it will also support the scoping of transport options once a site (or sites) has been identified; however, it cannot pay for dedicated transport to any preferred site.

The report to the committee from NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin states that a site options appraisal is still underway and that a public consultation is expected in the spring 2023. It is expected further updates on the proposals will be shared with the committee.

Steve Charmley, committee chair, said: “This is an issue which affects over 45,000 people in and around Shrewsbury and has unsurprisingly prompted strong views.

“Part of our role as the council’s Health and Adult Social Care Overview and Scrutiny Committee is to ensure that wherever possible all voices in the community are heard when health and care services in the Shropshire Council area are being considered, seeking answers to the questions the public want to understand. This includes looking closely and strongly at the engagement and consultation that is carried out so that any changes in services are made as transparently as possible.

“We look forward to receiving an update on the plans for engagement and consultation and the proposals as they develop ensuring that these take account of the public’s views.”