Police issue warning following jewellery burglaries in Telford

Police are warning residents across Shropshire to take extra care of their family gold following two burglaries in Telford over the weekend.

The first burglary was reported to West Mercia Police on Sunday at around 8.50pm, after a house in Wrockwardine Wood was broken in to and jewellery estimated to be worth £6,500 was taken.

The second report came shortly after at around 11.50pm, where a property in Trench was broken in to and a large quantity of items, including jewellery, was taken.

- Advertisement -

Superintendent Edward Hancox said: “Seeing an increase in this type of burglary at this time of year is not unusual, as during Diwali and in the run up to Christmas people understandably choose to wear their jewellery during the celebrations. Unfortunately burglars can then target houses that they believe will have the most accessible jewellery.

“It is not uncommon for offenders who commit this type of crime to visit the location of properties beforehand and then return sometime later to carry out the theft. Please be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour in your area.

“Therefore, it is extremely important that when you are not wearing your jewellery you keep in a safe location, ideally a locked safe or drawer, and to keep your home as secure as possible.”

Anyone who may have any information about either incidents, or may have captured CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to report it online quoting either incident number 592i or 710i of the 23 October, 2022. If you cannot report it online please call 101.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.