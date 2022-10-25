14.3 C
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Police appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered minor injuries during an assault earlier this month.

The incident took place at around 11am on Friday 14 October at the Cockshutt Nature Reserve off Mafeking Terrace.

Investigating officers would like to speak to another woman in connection with the incident.

She is described as in her 50s with a blonde/grey shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing glasses, a white tie-die pattern short-sleeved t-shirt, dark walking boots and was walking a grey-silver Labrador.

Anyone with any information that could help identify her is asked to get in touch with West Mercia Police via their website or by calling 101 quoting reference 22/103113/22.

