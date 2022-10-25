Oswestry’s annual bonfire and fireworks cancelled

The annual bonfire and fireworks evening in Oswestry set to take place on Saturday 5 November, will not be going ahead this year.

Oswestry Town Council and Borderland Rotary Club say they made the difficult decision based on several concerns raised by the Shropshire Safety Advisory Group and the suitability to safely host the event at Brogyntyn Park.

The Shropshire Safety Advisory Group members include officers from West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service and relevant Shropshire Council departments, such as Emergency Planning, Highways, Public Health and Public Protection.

Oswestry Town Clerk, Arren Roberts said: “The fact that there is a single entrance and exit at Brogyntyn Park is a difficulty that we cannot overcome. Without an alternative exit route, we would need to limit the number of people that can attend the event, which is something we cannot do easily or safely. The decision to cancel this community event has not been an easy one, however public safety must come first.”

Jonathan Jones, Event Co-ordinator for Borderland Rotary Club added: “We are disappointed that this event will not go ahead this year, however we understand the reasons why and support the decision made. Hopefully, we will be able to find a more suitable home for the bonfire and fireworks evening and continue with this fantastic event, which raises money for local charities.”