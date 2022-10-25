14.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Now Playing:

Oswestry’s annual bonfire and fireworks cancelled

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The annual bonfire and fireworks evening in Oswestry set to take place on Saturday 5 November, will not be going ahead this year.

Oswestry fireworks 2019 image

Oswestry Town Council and Borderland Rotary Club say they made the difficult decision based on several concerns raised by the Shropshire Safety Advisory Group and the suitability to safely host the event at Brogyntyn Park.

The Shropshire Safety Advisory Group members include officers from West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service and relevant Shropshire Council departments, such as Emergency Planning, Highways, Public Health and Public Protection.

- Advertisement -

Oswestry Town Clerk, Arren Roberts said: “The fact that there is a single entrance and exit at Brogyntyn Park is a difficulty that we cannot overcome. Without an alternative exit route, we would need to limit the number of people that can attend the event, which is something we cannot do easily or safely. The decision to cancel this community event has not been an easy one, however public safety must come first.”

Jonathan Jones, Event Co-ordinator for Borderland Rotary Club added: “We are disappointed that this event will not go ahead this year, however we understand the reasons why and support the decision made. Hopefully, we will be able to find a more suitable home for the bonfire and fireworks evening and continue with this fantastic event, which raises money for local charities.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP