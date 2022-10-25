Former Mayor of Great Dawley wins Young Councillor of the Year Award

The former Mayor and Great Dawley Town Council Councillor, Stefan Heighway has been awarded the National Association of Local Councils, Young Councillor of the Year Award.

Great Dawley Town Council Councillor, Stefan Heighway

Cllr Heighway was first elected to Great Dawley Town Council in 2015 aged 26 and then became the Mayor of Great Dawley between 2020-2022 at the age of 31.

Cllr Heighway has attended events hosted by the mayors of other councils, including local carol concerts and charity events. In addition, Cllr Heighway volunteered for the borough council to help collect and deliver prescriptions for some of the community’s most vulnerable members.

During the pandemic restrictions, Cllr Heighway helped deliver breakfast parcels for families on free school meals and hot meals to those that were isolated. He attended food parcel collection services at locations across the parish to remain visible with the local community, helped with signposting to partner agencies and services and hosted online videos to maintain two-way communication with the local community.

When restrictions were lifted, Cllr Heighway helped inform the community and host welcome back events. When shops and businesses reopened on the local high street, Cllr Heighway visited each business to welcome them back and thank those that worked hard during the pandemic.

Cllr Stefan Heighway said: “it’s an absolute honour to receive the Young Councillor of the Year Award, I would like to thank everyone who has helped me throughout the years it is truly appreciated, I would not have gotten this far without you.”