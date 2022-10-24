Work completed on new play park for St George’s

A new children’s play park has been built in St Georges as a part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s refurbishment plans for the iconic Gower building.

The new play park located off Marrion’s Hill. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Located off Marrion’s Hill the new enhanced play park facilities replace the existing play area at The Gower. Equipment includes both existing and new play equipment for residents to enjoy.

As a part of the wider refurbishment scheme for The Gower a new Parish Council Office, community space and 13 homes to rent by Nuplace, the council’s wholly owned housing company, are also being delivered. The nearby play area at The Timbers has also been refurbished as a part of the programme including new flooring.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport, Cllr Richard Overton (Labour) said:

“We are extremely excited to see this new play park open for the local community. As a council which is on the side of residents, we know how valuable local play areas are for our young people. This new equipment will mean even more children can visit and have fun for years to come.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services & Regeneration said:

“This is a key milestone for the Gower regeneration scheme. It has been our priority to ensure a scheme is bought forward which both protects this important heritage building and also provides facilities which the local community can benefit from.”

The new play area was developed by Dragon Play.