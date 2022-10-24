15.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 24, 2022
Now Playing:

Work completed on new play park for St George’s

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A new children’s play park has been built in St Georges as a part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s refurbishment plans for the iconic Gower building.

The new play park located off Marrion’s Hill. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
The new play park located off Marrion’s Hill. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Located off Marrion’s Hill the new enhanced play park facilities replace the existing play area at The Gower. Equipment includes both existing and new play equipment for residents to enjoy. 

As a part of the wider refurbishment scheme for The Gower a new Parish Council Office, community space and 13 homes to rent by Nuplace, the council’s wholly owned housing company, are also being delivered.  The nearby play area at The Timbers has also been refurbished as a part of the programme including new flooring.

- Advertisement -

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport, Cllr Richard Overton (Labour) said:

“We are extremely excited to see this new play park open for the local community. As a council which is on the side of residents, we know how valuable local play areas are for our young people. This new equipment will mean even more children can visit and have fun for years to come.” 

Councillor Lee Carter, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services & Regeneration said:

“This is a key milestone for the Gower regeneration scheme. It has been our priority to ensure a scheme is bought forward which both protects this important heritage building and also provides facilities which the local community can benefit from.” 

The new play area was developed by Dragon Play.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP