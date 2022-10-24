Telford & Wrekin Council announces new grants for community spaces

New grant funding has opened for applications, to support community groups in Telford and Wrekin to open for longer this winter and provide warm social spaces for residents.

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced new Cost of Living Community Grants, open to voluntary and community groups, town and parish councils and schools. Groups can apply for grants of up to £5,000 to keep facilities open and help to provide warm and welcoming spaces where people can visit, get a meal and take part in activities.

Councillor Paul Watling (Labour), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Safer and Stronger Communities, said: “With rising living costs, including fuel bills, many households in will be facing financial challenges and difficult decisions this winter and we’re on their side. As a council, we can’t influence the cost of energy, but by working with partners, we can help make sure that there are warm spaces open to all, around our borough.

“These grants aim to support a local network of community hubs that offer a warm and welcoming space that people can visit, have a meal and take part in social activities too.

“We’re inviting local organisations, including community and voluntary groups, schools, and town and parish councils, to apply for grants of up to £5,000 to help keep facilities open, or extend opening hours, over the winter.

“So that we can get the grants out to organisations as soon as possible, in time for them to make a difference, the closing date for applications is 6 November. If you are involved in a community group and would like to find out more, please check out www.telford.gov.uk/colcommunitygrant.”

“Once the grants have been approved, we’ll be letting people know where these locations are and when they are open, so look out for more information soon.”

The new grants are in addition to other cost of living support measures approved at Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet meeting last week, which include a further £90,000 funding to support food banks and a further £128,000 for the council’s emergency welfare fund.

More information about cost of living advice and support available can be found online at www.telford.gov.uk/costofliving