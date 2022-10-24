15.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 24, 2022
Now Playing:

Stolen lead returned to elderly couple in Clun

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The quick work of police officers in Shropshire and collaboration with a neighbouring force saw stolen lead returned to an elderly couple in Clun earlier this month.

On Saturday 1 October, police received a report that a large amount of lead had been stolen from a property in Clun, where the roof was being replaced.

Officers attended and identified a Ford Transit van from CCTV that was being driven suspiciously in the area.

- Advertisement -

The van, with a distinctive indigo-blue marking, had been previously been identified for suspicious activity in Church Stoke, Montgomeryshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police were contacted and their inquiries led to the van being stopped and searched on suspicion of theft.

Inside the van were copper and pieces of lead, identical to those reported stolen in Clun.

After the van was impounded by Dyfed-Powys Police in Newtown, police were able to recover the lead and return it to the elderly couple.

The offenders were dealt with by Dyfed-Powys Police.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP