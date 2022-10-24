Stolen lead returned to elderly couple in Clun

The quick work of police officers in Shropshire and collaboration with a neighbouring force saw stolen lead returned to an elderly couple in Clun earlier this month.

On Saturday 1 October, police received a report that a large amount of lead had been stolen from a property in Clun, where the roof was being replaced.

Officers attended and identified a Ford Transit van from CCTV that was being driven suspiciously in the area.

The van, with a distinctive indigo-blue marking, had been previously been identified for suspicious activity in Church Stoke, Montgomeryshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police were contacted and their inquiries led to the van being stopped and searched on suspicion of theft.

Inside the van were copper and pieces of lead, identical to those reported stolen in Clun.

After the van was impounded by Dyfed-Powys Police in Newtown, police were able to recover the lead and return it to the elderly couple.

The offenders were dealt with by Dyfed-Powys Police.