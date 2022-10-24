Search continues to find Harry Takhar missing from Telford

Police are continuing their efforts to find Harjinder Takhar, known as Harry, who went missing from Telford on Sunday 2 October.

Harjinder Takhar

The 58-year-old father of four was last seen wearing a navy-blue Barbour jacket, navy-blue shirt, black jeans and black trainers.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “This remains a missing person enquiry and our team of detectives are exhausting every avenue available to us to try and find Harry.

“Harry’s disappearance is not connected to any other investigation.

“We urge the public to only phone 999 if you believe you have genuine information that could help find him.

“If you do have information, please call 999 immediately and do not post on social media.

“Any delay in providing information is counterproductive to our investigation and unfair for Harry’s family.

“Our searches remain around Stirchley Pools and we have no evidence to suggest Harry may be in any other area.

“While we very much appreciate the public’s support we ask that no-one attempts to search the Stirchley Pools area themselves.

“It is potentially dangerous and the public could get into difficulty if they try to access the area.

“Everyone at West Mercia Police, and Harry’s family, remain extremely concerned for him and we are doing everything we can to find him.”