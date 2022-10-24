End of the road for popular Shrewsbury Krazy Races

The organisers of the popular free-to-attend, national soapbox derby event, Krazy Races has confirmed that they won’t be returning to Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Krazy Races 2022

Sarah Belcher Events LTD, the company behind the smash hit soapbox event, is a

Shropshire business ran by Sarah Belcher who, herself lives in Shrewsbury.

The first Krazy Races event started in Shrewsbury Quarry in 2019, under the name ‘Shrewsbury Wacky Races’ raising over £20,000 for local charities before going on to win ‘Best New event in the UK’.

The national success of the Shropshire event encouraged town & city councils & business improvement districts from all over the country to invite Krazy Races to their towns, offering incentives and support.

Event success

The Covid-19 pandemic cancelled events across the country in 2020 and 2021 including

the planned Krazy races events but the event came back this year with much fan fayre with nearly 50,000 people visiting the three Krazy Races events that took place this year

including Shrewsbury in May, followed by Northwich in June and Wolverhampton City

Centre in August.



The success of this year’s events has encouraged other areas to come forward hoping

to entice the fun family event to them. Sarah Belcher Events were committed to returning

to Shrewsbury and had agreed a provisional date with Shrewsbury Quarry to host the

event but have today confirmed that the event is unable to go ahead due to ‘lack of

support’ from ‘Key Stakeholders’.

Gutted not to return

A spokesperson for the event said: “We love Shrewsbury and we have loved being able

to put our free-to-attend events on in the town. We would like to take this opportunity to

thank our amazing sponsors, teams and spectators who have supported our event.



“We are gutted that we won’t be returning to Shrewsbury but hope that in the future we

will be able to work with the local authority to give the people of Shrewsbury a great ‘free

to attend’ event to remember, while raising several more thousands for local causes.”



The Krazy Races team will be visiting Stockport on Sunday 28th May before going over

the border to Swansea on Sunday the 18th June with Northwich on the 16th July. The

Krazy event will be announcing the rest of its locations later this year.