Friday, October 21, 2022
Tesco Express agrees deal to open on Dawley High Street

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council has agreed a deal to bring high street convenience store Tesco Express to Dawley High Street.

Tesco will lease a significant part of the former Co-op unit in the town
Telford & Wrekin Council, Great Dawley Town Council and local Ward members Cllrs Shaun Davies, Bob Wennington, Andy Burford, Ian Preece, Kuldip Sahota and Raj Mehta have been working hard over the summer to land the deal with Tesco. Work is also underway to secure a free-to-use cash machine. 

Tesco operates 2,900 stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland, which includes over 2000 express stores, and store numbers have been increasing since 2012.

Conversion works and fit out for the new Tesco store will begin immediately and the store is set to open in Spring 2023.

Telford & Wrekin Council and Great Dawley Town Council are also in advanced talks to secure a permanent home for Dawley Post Office, which was previously located in the Co-op and further positive news is expected to be released soon.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “Tesco is working with Telford & Wrekin Council to open a new Express store on Dawley High Street and we look forward to serving the local community.”

Telford & Wrekin Councillors Shaun Davies, Bob Wennington, Andy Burford, Ian Preece, Kuldip Sahota and Raj Mehta, said: “We are delighted that Tesco Express will become the new tenant at the former Co-op on Dawley High Street.

“Tesco continues to be a growing convenience store which is extremely popular with shoppers across the UK.

“This will be a fantastic addition to Dawley and an excellent replacement for the Co-op which I’m sure will be welcomed by residents in Dawley and beyond.

“We are also working very hard to secure the Post Office and will continue to support businesses in Dawley in a number of ways including through the Pride in Our High Street programme and other initiatives.

“Dawley High Street is full of brilliant local and independent businesses from florists, to the pantry, card shops, cafes and much more and we urge everyone to shop local.”

