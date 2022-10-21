Plans for 215 new homes in Newport progress

Plans are progressing for the development of 215 private and affordable homes off Station Road in Newport.

The 18-acre site is allocated in the Telford and Wrekin local plan and has outline planning permission for the homes, as well as public open space and children’s play areas.

As part of the development, Tilia Homes will also make a significant investment in local infrastructure in the town.

Amerjit Atwal, land and partnership director for Tilia Homes Central, comments:

“Tilia Homes is delighted to be a part of such significant investment in Newport and the delivery of much-needed homes in the area.

“The proposal for the homes is in an aspirational and sustainable location, close to the town centre and amenities and boasts easy access to both local public transport and the region’s road network. We look forward to working together with the local community to create a scheme that will benefit both existing and future residents.”

The development, which will be located to the east of Station Road, is in a prime location on the southern edge of Newport just half a mile from the town centre.

It is part of the wider development of this area consisting of new homes, extra care housing, sports pitches and 25 acres of employment land at Ni Park. The latter is being delivered in association with Harper Adams University and is expected to attract agri-tech businesses.