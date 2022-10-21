15.5 C
FA investigates Shrewsbury Town after pyrotechnic set off at Fleetwood

By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Town Football Club is under investigation by the FA and at risk of disciplinary action after a supporter set off a pyrotechnic device during the game at Fleetwood last Saturday.

Bosses at the club are assisting Fleetwood Town with their investigation to identify who was responsible.

The club has a zero-tolerance policy regarding the possession or use of all pyrotechnics and will ban anyone found responsible.

Carrying / using pyrotechnic devices is a criminal offence and any reports or information relating to offences will also be referred to West Mercia Police for further action.

Potential injuries from pyrotechnic devices can include severe burns from temperatures in excess of 2000°C along with breathing difficulties from smoke inhalation or loss of hearing or sight from an explosive reaction.

Anyone who can assist in the ongoing investigation can contact the club confidentially or via email at info@shrewsburytown.co.uk

