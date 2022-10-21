15.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 21, 2022
Now Playing:

Driver dies after car collides with wall in Brockton

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The driver of a car has died after colliding with a wall at a junction in Brockton.

The collision happened at around 4.15pm on Thursday at the junction of the B4386 and the B4499.

Emergency services attended the scene of the collision but nothing could be done to save an 82-year-old man who died at the scene.

Police say a brown Dacia was travelling westbound when it collided with the wall.

No other vehicles were believed to have been involved.

- Advertisement -

Anyone who saw the incident or captured it on dash cam is asked to contact West Mercia Police online or call 101 quoting incident 414 of 20 October.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP