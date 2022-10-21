Driver dies after car collides with wall in Brockton

The driver of a car has died after colliding with a wall at a junction in Brockton.

The collision happened at around 4.15pm on Thursday at the junction of the B4386 and the B4499.



Emergency services attended the scene of the collision but nothing could be done to save an 82-year-old man who died at the scene.



Police say a brown Dacia was travelling westbound when it collided with the wall.

No other vehicles were believed to have been involved.

Anyone who saw the incident or captured it on dash cam is asked to contact West Mercia Police online or call 101 quoting incident 414 of 20 October.