Six Shropshire schools to take part in School Streets scheme trial

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet has approved an 18-month ‘School Streets’ scheme trial – and agreed that ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras be used to enforce restrictions.

Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury, where a School Streets scheme was introduced in November 2020. Photo: Shropshire Council

School Streets are streets outside of school gates that are pedestrianised (except for permit holders) during school drop off and pick up times.

Under the new ‘moving traffic offences’ legislation Shropshire Council can apply for powers to enforce school streets using ANPR cameras.

Six schools will take part in the trial:

– Gobowen Primary School

– Market Drayton Junior School

– Woodside Primary School, Oswestry

– Mereside Primary School, Shrewsbury

– Whitchurch Junior School

– Castlefields Primary School, Bridgnorth

A six-week consultation will be carried out with residents living near each of the six schools, as part of the approval process for obtaining ‘moving traffic offences’ powers.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member responsible for children and education, said:

“School Streets have been rolled out across the UK for several years. We already have one at Coleham Primary in Shrewsbury – implemented using coronavirus powers – and I now look forward to adding more to the list, using this new legislation.”

The results of the 18-month trial will then be presented to Cabinet with the intention of rolling out the scheme further if successful.

The Coleham Primary scheme will also be upgraded to an ANPR scheme.

The School Streets scheme will be 100% funded DfT grant funding and is estimated to cost approximately £31,000 for schools with one camera and £62,000 for schools with two cameras.

Any surplus arising from enforcement of School Streets will be reinvested back into the School Streets project to enable the continued rollout across the county.