Shrewsbury walkers step towards a Parkinson’s cure

Walkers put their best foot forward by taking part in their local Walk for Parkinson’s event in Shrewsbury on Sunday 9 October in aid of Parkinson’s UK.

Walk for Parkinson’s in Shrewsbury 2022

The event was one of 23 taking place across the UK throughout 2022 to raise vital funds for Parkinson’s UK.

Fundraisers had the choice of a 1.5 or 5 mile route along the River Severn and across the beautiful Porthill Suspension Footbridge returning through the historic suburb of Belle Vue.

Parkinson’s UK has so far raised over £6,000 from the day which will help fund Parkinson’s UK’s vital work, which aims to transform the lives of people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.

Parkinson’s is what happens when the brain cells that make dopamine start to die. There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. Some are treatable, but the drugs can have serious side effects. It gets worse over time and there’s no cure. Yet.

Alison Cope, Regional Fundraiser at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s Shrewsbury, as well as all the volunteers who made the event possible and to Chester University Shrewsbury Campus for allowing us to use their lovely facilities as a base on the day.”