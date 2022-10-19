Witness appeal after woman assaulted on A49 between Craven Arms and Wistanstow

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted on the A49 between Craven Arms and Wistanstow.

The incident happened near the Wistanstow turning at around 7.30pm on Friday.

A woman in her 20’s suffered facial injuries.



A man from Ludlow has been charged with a number of offences including false imprisonment, kidnapping and assault.



He appeared in front of a Magistrate on Wednesday and is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court next month.

Witness Appeal

- Advertisement -

Police officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses.

If you have any information visit the West Mercia Police website quoting reference number 22/10433/22. Alternatively, call 101 quoting the same reference number.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.



