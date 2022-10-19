15 C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Witness appeal after woman assaulted on A49 between Craven Arms and Wistanstow

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted on the A49 between Craven Arms and Wistanstow.

The incident happened near the Wistanstow turning at around 7.30pm on Friday.

A woman in her 20’s suffered facial injuries.

A man from Ludlow has been charged with a number of offences including false imprisonment, kidnapping and assault.

He appeared in front of a Magistrate on Wednesday and is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court next month.

Police officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses.

If you have any information visit the West Mercia Police website quoting reference number 22/10433/22. Alternatively, call 101 quoting the same reference number.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.


