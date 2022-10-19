Telford & Wrekin Council issues telephone scam warning

Telford & Wrekin Council have issued a warning that fraudsters are posing as court enforcement officers and bailiffs acting on behalf of the council.

During the calls, the fraudsters claim that the person or business owes money, and demands that they transfer funds directly into a bank account.

Even those without a debt are being targeted with the council receiving reports of this crime actively taking place locally.

- Advertisement -

Telford & Wrekin Council says its enforcement agents acting on the council will never telephone you to ask for your bank details or ask you to make a bank transfer using your sort code and account number.

Councillor Rae Evans, (Labour) Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Customer Services said:

“Scammers are becoming more and more sophisticated in their approach and coming up with new ways to steal money from honest people all the time so it’s vital you stay vigilant. If it feels suspicious you must trust yourself, don’t be afraid to end the call and investigate.

“We pride ourselves on exemplary customer service and would never act in an unprofessional or threatening manner.”

Telford & Wrekin Council says if anyone claiming to be a county court bailiff, an HCEO or CEA calls asking for this information, do not make any payment and do not provide your bank details.

You should end the call and contact Telford & Wrekin Council on 01952 383838 if they say they are acting on behalf of the Council.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of this scam should report it to Action Fraud online or call 0300 123 2040.