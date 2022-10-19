Shropshire Council agrees on Quarry pool reopening plan

A £400,000 programme of works is to be carried out to allow the main pool at The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury to reopen.

The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury

The main pool was closed in July this year after routine inspections identified that corrosion had caused ceiling panels and ventilation units to become unsafe.

The £400,000 project agreed by Shropshire Council will see damaged and eroded pipes and ducting from the airflow management system removed from the roof space over the pool, and new ducting installed outside of the building and over the spectator area, where it is more easily accessible.

This will also be an opportunity to remove unused light fittings, walkways and ceiling panels from above the main pool area.

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“Shropshire Council is committed to keeping swimming in Shrewsbury, and we have been working hard to find the best solution to the recent problems we have experienced at The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre.

“I understand the frustration people have felt over the pool’s closure, but I am pleased that a detailed plan of works has now been put together and we can progress.

“The new system of ducting will allow us to remove unnecessary structures from the roof space, and the rerouting of the ducting will mean it is easily accessible without the need for scaffolding for routine maintenance.

“While we are keen to reopen the main pool as soon as possible, it is important that people realise this isn’t a ‘quick’ fix, and it is expected to take a number of months for the work to be completed.

“The Quarry’s operating contractor, Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, will continue to run a full and varied programme of activities across the site’s remaining facilities in the meantime.”