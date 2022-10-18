Fundraising appeal launched to transform grounds at Newport Cottage Care Centre

An appeal has been launched to raise the estimated £30,000 needed to enhance the gardens and landscaping at day care centre Newport Cottage Care Centre.

Dr Nick Tindall, Alexander Newport and NCCC President Eva Allan

Donations from individuals and local businesses are being sought to support the project to transform the grounds at Newport Cottage Care Centre, based in Upper Bar, Newport, which provides day services for the elderly and people living with dementia.

Newport Cottage Care Trust, which raises funds for the centre to continue to offer “person centred care and an holistic approach” for clients, is looking for support to enhance the surroundings of the centre, including replacing the boundary fencing which neighbours nearby residential properties.

Other measures needed include improved surfacing on the site and the installation of raised flower beds for clients to be able to join in with gardening activities.

The Newport Cottage Care Centre is owned by a registered charity formed in 1990 when a generous bequest and public subscription funded the purchase of the former Newport Cottage Hospital from the NHS. The Trustees and Directors are all current or former professionals from a wide range of disciplines who give their time and services on a voluntary basis.

As a charity which does not receive NHS funding, the Newport Cottage Care Centre is reliant upon donations and fundraising to provide a quality day care service to the residents of Newport.

Dr Nick Tindall, Chairman of Newport Cottage Care Trust, said: “The grounds of Newport Cottage Care Centre need significant work to improve the site for the clients and families who visit us every week so we would welcome all offers of support for the fundraising appeal.

“It could be a local company is able to offer a financial donation or provide materials which can be used in the transformation project. Any donations from individuals would also be welcome so we can raise the funds needed to deliver this project.

“Given the challenges face by the care sector in recent years due to Covid, we are keen to enhance the surroundings for everyone who visits our centre, so they feel comfortable and positive about the experience each time they visit.”

Newport Cottage Care Trust patron Alexander Newport, managing director of Bradford Estates, has lent his support to the fundraising drive. He said: “Newport Cottage Care Centre provides services in the local community which make a huge difference to clients and their families.

“We would welcome donations from anyone who would like to play their part in transforming the Centre’s surroundings so they can be enjoyed by clients.”

Anyone looking to support the fundraising drive should contact Angie Lucas, Newport Cottage Care Trust Fundraising Assistant, by emailing: fundraising@newport-care.org