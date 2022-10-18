Deal agreed to bring convenience store to Dawley High Street

Telford & Wrekin Council has agreed a deal to bring a major high street convenience store to Dawley High Street, subject to contracts being exchanged.

The former Co-op unit on Dawley High Street. Image: Google Street View

The store has agreed to lease a significant part of the former Co-op unit in Dawley on the High Street.

Telford & Wrekin Council, Great Dawley Town Council and local Ward members Cllrs Shaun Davies, Bob Wennington, Ian Preece and Raj Mehta have been working hard over the summer to land the deal. Work is also underway to secure a free-to-use cash machine.

Telford & Wrekin Council and Great Dawley Town Council are also in advanced talks to secure a permanent home for Dawley Post Office, which was previously located in the Co-op and further positive news is expected to be released soon.

Telford & Wrekin Councillors Shaun Davies, Bob Wennington, Andy Burford, Ian Preece and Kuldip Sahota, said: “We are delighted that we are close to securing a new tenant at the former Co-op on Dawley High Street.

“This will be a fantastic addition to Dawley and an excellent replacement for the Co-op which I’m sure will be welcomed by residents in Dawley and beyond.

“We are also working very hard to secure the Post Office and will continue to support businesses in Dawley in a number of ways including through the Pride in Our High Street programme and other initiatives.

“Dawley High Street is full of brilliant local and independent businesses from florists, to the pantry, card shops, cafes and much more and we urge everyone to shop local.”