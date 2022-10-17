6 C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Family of Rebecca Steer thank local community for their support

By Shropshire Live

The family of Rebecca Steer, 22, who tragically died after being struck by a vehicle in Oswestry on Sunday 9 October, have offered their heartfelt thanks to the local community for their support.

Rebecca Steer
They said: “We would like to pass on our sincere thanks and overwhelming gratitude for the compassion and support shown to us following the tragic death of our daughter, Becca.

“The support from the local community has provided our family with such strength and comfort in the most tragic circumstances imaginable. 

“The kindness shown to our family and for Becca is truly extraordinary.”

Becca’s family have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the collision.

