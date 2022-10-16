Pedestrian in critical condition after colliding with car in Market Drayton

A pedestrian is in a critical condition following a collision in Market Drayton this morning.

The incident happened on Shrewsbury Road at around 7.25am and involved a silver Peugeot 207.

A man aged in his 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a critical condition.

- Advertisement -

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The road was closed on Sunday morning as accident investigation work was carried out.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage is asked to report it online quoting incident 143i of 16 October, 2022. If you cannot report online please call 101.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.