West Midlands Railway unveils brand new train fleet

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire rail passengers will soon have the chance to climb on board a brand new train fleet – the first to be introduced in the region in more than a decade.

A new class 196 train. Photo: West Midlands Railway
A new class 196 train. Photo: West Midlands Railway

A total of 26 trains – known as Class 196s – are being introduced as part of West Midlands Railway’s £690m investment in new trains and infrastructure.

The first trains in the fleet will enter service on the Shrewsbury to Birmingham line in the coming weeks.

The first train in the fleet will be named “Charles Darwin” in honour of the Shrewsbury-born naturalist recognised as one of the greatest Britons of all time.

Ian McConnell, West Midlands Railway managing director, said:

“These brand new trains will provide a much-improved travelling experience for our customers with smart air conditioning and power points at every seat.

“We have had to wait a little while to introduce these trains due to the pandemic but I am delighted our customers will soon be able to experience the trains for themselves.”

The diesel fleet, consisting of 80 carriages in total, has been constructed by manufacturer CAF at its factories in South Wales and Spain. It is the first new train fleet to be introduced to the West Midlands franchise in more than a decade.

