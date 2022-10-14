Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet approves cost of living support package

Telford & Wrekin Council has set out how it will support residents and businesses in the borough through the current cost of living crisis, in a new strategy approved by its Cabinet.

The new strategy sets out the authority’s approach to tackling the cost of living emergency in the borough. It confirms that following last year’s general council tax freeze, bills will be frozen again next April. Telford and Wrekin Council already has the lowest council tax in the Midlands, with residents in Band D paying around £200 a year less compared to other councils in the region.

The package of support includes directly targeting residents and businesses most affected and working in partnership with others to coordinate local support and maximise the impact.

To make it easier for residents to find out about the range of support measures currently available, Telford & Wrekin Council has also created a new online hub as a one-stop shop for information and help from the council and trusted partners, at www.telford.gov.uk/costofliving.

The council will also write to every household with information, advice and support.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies (Labour), said:

“The cost of living crisis means that borough residents and businesses need this council to be on their side more than ever before.

“This new strategy sets out the wide range of support currently available, as well as the additional support that we will be delivering to target help where it is needed most, which we will be announcing more about over the coming days and weeks.

“As a co-operative council, our response will be delivered in partnership with others, building on the excellent work that many local organisations are already doing to help reduce the worst impacts of the cost of living crisis in their communities.

“We will also join with other councils and partners to call on the government to take immediate action to help people in Telford and Wrekin and up and down the country to work with us to deliver long term solutions.

“The government must help people with the rising cost of mortgages, rents, food, fuel and the general cost of living and step in to support businesses who are struggling. Councils, the NHS and the police are all struggling too – and without a cash injection services will be further cut affecting residents.”