Telford & Wrekin Councillor Kuldip Sahota enters House of Lords

Telford & Wrekin Councillor Kuldip Sahota (Labour), is to enter the House of Lords as a Labour peer.

Councillor Kuldip Sahota

Councillor Kuldip Sahota has been a ward member for 20 years, as well as leading Telford & Wrekin Council from 2011–2015. He is a ward member for Malinslee and Dawley Bank.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s leader, Councillor Shaun Davies (Labour), said:

- Advertisement -

“We are delighted for Kuldip. This is a very well deserved elevation which recognises two decades dedicated to public life in the borough.

“Kuldip has been a fantastic advocate and servant of our community. He has worked tirelessly in his ward over the past 20 years and with many charities and local organisations.

“I want to wish Lord Sahota all the best in the House of Lords.”

Councillor Sahota is prominent member of the local Sikh community. He has spent two decades working for local charities, including fundraising for Severn Hospice and serving teas and coffees at the friends’ café at the Princess Royal Hospital.

Councillor Kuldip Sahota said: “It will be a great honour and a privilege to sit in the House of Lords representing Telford and its different faith communities.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank my wife and family for their unstinting support over many many years.

“I am forever grateful for the trust and support placed in me by the people of Telford and The Wrekin, without which this would not be possible.

“As the son of a foundry worker, it has been my pleasure to represent my local community on the council and I pledge to continue to fight for the very best for the borough when I take up my position in the House of Lords.”