11.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 14, 2022
Now Playing:

Telford & Wrekin Councillor Kuldip Sahota enters House of Lords

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Councillor Kuldip Sahota (Labour), is to enter the House of Lords as a Labour peer.

Councillor Kuldip Sahota
Councillor Kuldip Sahota

Councillor Kuldip Sahota has been a ward member for 20 years, as well as leading Telford & Wrekin Council from 2011–2015. He is a ward member for Malinslee and Dawley Bank.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s leader, Councillor Shaun Davies (Labour), said:

- Advertisement -

“We are delighted for Kuldip. This is a very well deserved elevation which recognises two decades dedicated to public life in the borough.

“Kuldip has been a fantastic advocate and servant of our community. He has worked tirelessly in his ward over the past 20 years and with many charities and local organisations.

“I want to wish Lord Sahota all the best in the House of Lords.”

Councillor Sahota is prominent member of the local Sikh community. He has spent two decades working for local charities, including fundraising for Severn Hospice and serving teas and coffees at the friends’ café at the Princess Royal Hospital.

Councillor Kuldip Sahota said: “It will be a great honour and a privilege to sit in the House of Lords representing Telford and its different faith communities.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank my wife and family for their unstinting support over many many years.

“I am forever grateful for the trust and support placed in me by the people of Telford and The Wrekin, without which this would not be possible.

“As the son of a foundry worker, it has been my pleasure to represent my local community on the council and I pledge to continue to fight for the very best for the borough when I take up my position in the House of Lords.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP