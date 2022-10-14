£1m awarded for new electric vehicle charging points in Shropshire

A successful bid for Government funding has landed Shropshire Council almost £1m to install more on-street electric vehicle charging points in its communities.

A total of £902,940 has been awarded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles, with support of the Energy Saving Trust, to enable the installation of on-street charge points for local residents wishing to charge their plug-in electric vehicles.

The grant will allow Shropshire Council to work with its charge point operator, Connected Kerb, to bring the number of EV charge points to 320, across 45 locations in the county.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said:

“For electric vehicles, charging at home usually occurs off-street in garages and driveways, a convenient and efficient option. However, in many parts of Shropshire off-street parking is unavailable to residents.

“By installing charge points on-street or in public car parks, residents without off-street parking can enjoy the convenience and value of charging their electric vehicles.

“This is one of the biggest awards to have been made to any council under the on-street residential charging points scheme from the Office of Zero Emission Vehicles, and it means we can add 270 more charge points to our streets and car parks to benefit the growing number of hybrid and EV owners in the county.

“We’re committed to improving and developing infrastructure to enable residents and businesses to lead more sustainable and self-sufficient lives, which in turn helps reduce the impacts of climate change on our environment. Providing more electric vehicle charge points is just one of the ways we are delivering on this priority.”

Shropshire Council has already worked with Connected Kerb to deliver charging points in towns including Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Whitchurch.

Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb, said:

“It is an exciting opportunity for Connected Kerb and Shropshire Council to continue in partnership.

“Providing equal access to affordable electric vehicle charging across the country is essential if the UK is to be EV-ready by 2030, and Shropshire is to become carbon net-neutral in the same year.”